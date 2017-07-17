Travel between Clatskanie and Vernonia was tricky for a while yesterday afternoon, as Highway 47 was closed for several hours, as the Oregon Department of Forestry dealt with a wildfire that covered about thirty acres of land. The fire was reported yesterday morning at about 11:30 am, about four miles south of Clatskanie. The fire was reported in some slash on privately-owned land; wildland fire teams from Columbia and Washington counties responded, along with a “Type 2” helicopter with water drops. At 7 pm, the fire was holding steady at 30 acres in size, and was about 70 percent containedjust before 9 this morning, they announced that the fire is now fully contained. More than 70 firefighting personnel are involved in this effort, with help from fire departments in Clatskanie, Scappoose and Vernonia. The highway has re-opened; no structures were damaged, and no injuries have been reported. The investigation into the cause of the fire is getting under way.