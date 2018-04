The Volcano Rescue Team says that it took about six hours to take a woman off of Mount St. Helens yesterday, after she injured her leg in a fall on the mountain. The incident was reported yesterday afternoon, as the woman was on the winter climbing route, at about 6,000 feet in elevation. The unidentified woman suffered a lower leg injury; Volcano Rescue was able to use a snowmobile to reach her. The woman was brought down to a parking lot, and then was taken to the hospital. Her condition hasn’t been updated this morning.