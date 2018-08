Ground searchers will be heading back into the woods near Mount St. Helens, looking for a man from Ohio who has been missing for several days. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports that Matthew B. Matheny, 40, of Warren OH was last seen on Thursday, the 9th, using a friend’s Subaru to head up to the mountain. A missing person report was filed with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office when he failed to return. Saturday morning, Skamania County Deputies reported finding Matheny’s Subaru at the Blue Lake Trailhead, in eastern Cowlitz County. Cowlitz County Search and Rescue responded with ground searchers, tracking dogs and unmanned aerial drones. Matthew Matheny is a white male, 6’4” and 230 pounds, with brown hair, a beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wreathing a gray Cleveland Browns sweatshirt, shorts and sandals. It’s noted that he was NOT prepared for staying overnight in the wild. The Sheriff’s Office says that it would like to talk with anyone who may have seen Matheny or the car he was driving since Thursday of last week.