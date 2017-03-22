Cowlitz County is paying Hillsboro Aviation $150,000 to close out the contract for helicopter tour services at Hoffstadt Bluffs, reimbursing the company for lost income following the sale of the facility to a church group out of Tacoma. The ten-year contract is being terminated two years early; while $150,000 is a lot of money, Cowlitz County Purchasing Manager Matt Hanson says that the numbers could have been much worse. County officials say that Hillsboro Aviation was making about $375,000 per year under the contract that was signed back in 2009, and that contract is being terminated two years early. County officials were able to whittle the buyout number to $150,000. At yesterday’s County Commission meeting, Hanson noted that this contract was negotiated before he came on board, and he says that such a “disadvantageous” contract would never have been signed by him. He says that they will be diligent in the future, making sure that the county is put in this position again.