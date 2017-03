There’s a special presentation planned for this afternoon at Lower Columbia College, where Tribeca Transport of Woodland will be honored with a “Hire-a-Vet Award.” Tribeca Transport is receiving the award for its proven track record in hiring veterans, adding three former military members to its workforce in the past year. They say that the current workforce at Tribeca is currently 30 percent veterans, and there’s a goal to raise that number to 40 percent. Tribeca Transport is a waste recycling company that’s based in Woodland. Today’s ceremony is scheduled to go from 2 to 3 pm today in the Don Talley Building Technology Center, an event that is open to the public.