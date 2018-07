The Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network is holding a Hiring Event today, working to recruit new members to the volunteer organization. This will run from 12:30 to 2:30 pm today at the Life Works building on New York Street in Longview. Host agencies will be set up to meet interested applicants; the Network is trying to recruit “service-driven individuals” that are willing to commit to an 11-month, full time position, starting in September of this year. AmeriCorps Network members receive a monthly stipend, and they also earn education benefits. LifeWorks is located at 906 New York Street in Longview, call 360-577-5859 to learn more.