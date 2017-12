The Historic Columbia River Highway is once again closed to traffic between Larch Mountain and Bridal Veil, as falling trees and other debris makes the road unsafe for travel. High winds have been persistent in the Gorge, knocking down trees that were damaged during the Eagle Creek Fire. The falling trees and continuing debris falls make it unsafe for cleanup crews to continue their work. They also say that there’s no timeline for reopening. Closure points on the highway are currently staffed, and local residents are being allowed back in when it’s possible. Get the latest on road conditions in Oregon by going onto tripcheck.com.