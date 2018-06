Longview Police are looking for a damaged white Chevy S-10 pickup, reporting that the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash that took place yesterday afternoon on 15th Avenue near the Triangle Shopping Center. A 911 call came in around 1:25 pm, reporting a chain reaction crash near the Gallery of Diamonds. Three cars were involved; it’s claimed that the S-10 caused the chain reaction. Witnesses say that the pickup driver pulled into the parking lot for a short time, but then he took off. The driver of the pickup is described as a heavy-set Caucasian male with a beard, possibly in his 40’s. Police are checking videos from businesses near the crash site, to see if the suspect or his vehicle can be identified. No arrests have been reported.