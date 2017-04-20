Christopher Louis Withers, 32, of Toutle is under arrest after a hit-and-run crash yesterday afternoon, which was then followed by an extensive ground search. Around 5:25 yesterday afternoon, it was reported that a red Buick had crashed into a Dodge Charger that was parked in the 600 block of Hibbard Loop. Witnesses say that the driver of the Buick did stop and get out, and appeared to be under the influence. That person got back into his car, and then ran a stop sign as he left the area. Castle Rock Police reported finding the car a short time later, but they didn’t find the driver. Sheriff’s Deputies and the State Patrol responded to give support to the search effort; Withers was eventually found and arrested in the back yard of a home in the area of 5th and D Streets. Withers is currently being held on a Department of Corrections warrant, while the crash investigation continues.