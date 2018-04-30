The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a Castle Rock woman is now in custody. The Daily News reports that Enrico Tipton, 21, of Seattle was arrested on the 18th of this month in Maricopa County, Arizona, and now awaits extradition back to Cowlitz County. It’s alleged that Tipton was at the wheel of a vehicle that hit a pickup traveling on I-5 in Kelso, causing it to roll. Bailey Dixon, 21, of Castle Rock died from the injuries that she got in the crash, while Austin Smith, 21, Lukas Brown, 21, and Sarah Keele, 21, all of Castle Rock, suffered lesser injuries. State Troopers followed up, contacting Tipton the next day. When questioned, Tipton reportedly said he was “already several states away.” He was found and arrested on the 18th of this month, charged with vehicular homicide. Data taken from Tipton’s wrecked Camaro shows that he was doing 130 miles an hour before the crash. The extradition process could take several more weeks.