Dennis Gillogly, 41, faces a number of charges if he recovers from injuries that he received after several hit-and-run crashes that took place Wednesday afternoon in Longview. Longview Police say that this happened around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, when Gillogly allegedly sped through the Triangle Center parking lot, hitting a car that was in the Chase Bank drive-through. Police say that Gillogly hit another car near 15th and Ocean Beach Highway, and then he was seriously injured when he was involved in a third crash near Nichols and Ocean Beach Highway. Police say that Gillogly suffered “life-threatening injuries,” but his condition hasn’t been updated this morning. Others in the cars that Gillogly hit received minor injuries. Charges of vehicular assault, hit-and-run and DUI are pending.