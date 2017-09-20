Longview Police are still investigating an injury car crash that happened yesterday morning. Around 9:20 am, two cars collided at 9th and Delaware Streets, and a woman suffered facial lacerations in that crash. Witnesses tell LPD that the male driver of the other car jumped out and ran, reportedly handing the keys to a woman that was on the scene. The male seen running off down the alley between 8th and 9th, but he was headed off. The woman was treated for her injuries, while the car that the man was driving was impounded. No charges have been reported as of yet.