A 16 year-old male student from Hockinson High School is under arrest, after he allegedly made threats to shoot up the school. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says that they were first called at about 6 pm on Monday, after fellow students reported hearing the teen make the threats in a science class. It’s reported that the suspect was overheard by other students; they claim that he said “There are too many people in the world, and someone has to do something.” They also claim that he said “I’m going to shoot up the school.” Students sitting at the same table say that they were alarmed, and reported the comments to school staff. After interviews were conducted, the teen reportedly admitted to making the statements; it’s also alleged that the teen told those who heard the comments NOT to speak with police. Probable cause was found to arrest the teen. He’s now being held in the Clark County Juvenile Detention, with bail set at $100,000.