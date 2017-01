Cowlitz County is out of the Visitors Center business, after selling off Hoffstadt Bluffs to a Tacoma-area church group. At this morning’s County Commission meeting, the three Commissioners voted to accept a one-million-dollar offer from Andrey and Nadya Ivantsov of Edgewood, which is located next to Puyallup. County Purchasing Manager Matt Hansen says that they plan use the facility as a youth camp, bringing as many as 160 kids in at a time for programs and activities. The sale includes a deed restriction that will preserve the Memorial Grove at Hoffstadt; the agreement also does NOT include the contract for the Fire Mountain Grill. Those involved say that they expect to close the deal in short order.