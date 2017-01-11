Cowlitz County is out of the Visitors Center business, after selling off Hoffstadt Bluffs to a Tacoma-area church group. At yesterday morning’s County Commission meeting, the three Commissioners voted to accept a one-million-dollar offer from Andrey and Nadya Ivantsov of Edgewood, which is located next to Puyallup; they are also involved with a group called the Slavic Christian Center. County Purchasing County Purchasing Manager Matt Hansen says that they plan use the facility at a youth camp……The sale includes a deed restriction that will preserve the Memorial Grove at Hoffstadt, preserving the grove of 57 trees that was planted to remember those who lost their lives in the May, 1980 eruption. The agreement also does NOT include the contract for the Fire Mountain Grill, meaning that there will be no food or other significant tourist services available past Kid Valley. County officials report that they’ve been working on the sale of this building for about 18 months; it’s reported that the building needs some significant repairs. Those involved say that they expect to close the deal in short order. The proceeds from the sale will go to other capital needs of the county.
Hoffstadt Sold
Posted on 11th January 2017 at 08:59
