The girl who is accused of pushing Jordan Helgerson, 16, of Kalama off of the Moulton Falls Bridge is scheduled to be in Clark County Superior Court this morning, answering charges that were brought after the incident. A viral internet video shows Holgerson standing outside the railing of the bridge, trying to psych herself up to jump. Someone is heard counting down, and Holgerson is heard saying, “No, I won’t go in.” After a few seconds, a woman is seen pushing Holgerson in the back, and then Holgerson flails in the air as she falls the 60 feet to the water. Holgerson suffered five broken ribs, an injured trachea, a bruised esophagus and air embolisms in her lungs after the fall. Taylor Smith, 18, was identified as the “pusher,” and she was eventually charged. Smith says that she didn’t think about the possible consequences of her actions.