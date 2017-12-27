Longview Parks and Recreation has a couple of things going on for the kids as they continue their holiday break. Kids aged 4 to 6 can take part in “Soccer for the Little Ones,” which is being offered from 10 am to 11 am today and tomorrow at Olympic Elementary School. Doug Waite will be the teacher, helping the kids learn the basics of playing soccer.

There’s also a Youth Holiday Volleyball Clinic going on today and tomorrow at Monticello Middle School. This is for girls from age 9 to 15, and will cover basic skills in passing, setting, spiking, scoring, rules and simple game strategies. The Youth Holiday Volleyball Clinic will run from 10 am until noon in the Monticello Middle School Gym. Addie Bailey will be the instructor. There is a fee for attending either one of these events, and pre-registration is required. Learn more by calling 360-442-5400, or go to mylongview.com/recreation.