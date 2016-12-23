With Christmas Eve coming up tomorrow, and Christmas on Sunday, you’re going to see a lot of places shutting it down early today, while also taking Monday off. The Longview Police Department is announcing that their offices will close at noon today, and they will also be closed on Monday. This affect only the civilian employees of the department; officers to remain on duty, and Longview Police will be responding to all calls. Call 911 for emergencies, or call 442-5800 for non-emergency situations.

The Cowlitz PUD will be open from 8 am until 3 pm today, and will also be closed on the 26th. It’s probably a good idea to call ahead to check if government agencies, businesses or other concerns will be open later today, or on Monday.