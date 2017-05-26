Reminders are going out from local public safety agencies, as we start to deal with the first real heat of the season. Public safety agencies are out with reminders that even though it’s hot outside, local rivers and lakes are still extremely cold, making them extremely dangerous. With rivers temperatures between 40 and 50 degrees, hypothermia can set in very quickly. Local streams are also running higher than usual, and those swift currents are also extremely dangerous. Be sure to wear your life jackets if you’re planning to play in the water this weekend.

The City of Longview has some closures that you need to be aware of. The Longview Public Library is closed today, as they conduct a staff training day. The Library will re-open tomorrow. The Longview Police Station at 14th and Hudson will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day Holiday. Officers will still be on duty, but the station will not be open. Dial 911 to report emergencies, or call 442-5800 for non-emergency incidents.