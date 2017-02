Two people are recovering from injuries they received after a three-car collision that took place yesterday morning in West Kelso, a crash that ended up with one car hitting a house. The crash took place at about 8:30 yesterday morning at Southwest 5th and Catlin. Witnesses tell Kelso Police that a southbound Honda Accord ran two red lights, then hit a pickup that was westbound on Catlin Street. The pickup then hit an eastbound van, while the Honda went off of the street and hit the house at 500 Catlin Street. Two people in the pickup were taken to Saint John Medical Center with minor injuries; the Honda driver is being cited for second-degree negligent driving, no valid operator’s license and no registration. Names have not been released.