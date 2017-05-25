It was a packed house at last night’s meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee on Zoning Regulations for Emergency Shelters, with those on both sides of the homeless shelter issue sharing their feelings. The Daily News reports on last night’s hearing, which lasted about two hours. People spoke for and against the proposed ordinance that was rolled out last week, which suggests allowing the shelters to be located in the General Commercial and Office Commercial zones inside the city limits, along with the possibility of locating smaller shelters in the R-4 residential districts. The proposed ordinance would also set up buffers of a thousand feet between a shelter and a school, one thousand feet from another shelter, and 325 feet from a park or a residential area. Last night’s meeting was the first of several opportunities that the public will have to comment on the proposed ordinance; public hearings will be held at the Planning Commission and in front of the full City Council before the final ordinance is adopted.