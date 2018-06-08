There was a lot of activity in the area of California Way yesterday, as Longview Police moved to remove homeless people from an area of land that will soon be cleared for development. The Sari family owns the property, and has had plans to develop the property for more than a year. That work is set to begin very soon, and the Saris asked LPD to help make sure that the land was evacuated, so heavy equipment could be brought in for land clearing and grading. It’s reported that as many as 20 people were staying in the area between 14th Avenue and California Way, and those people were removed from that property yesterday. LPD says that they have been informing people in that area for more than a month, telling that this eviction was forthcoming. The Daily News reports that Love Overwhelming was also on the scene, helping those affected to gather their things; they say that those who were removed dispersed to other locations.