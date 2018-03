The Cowlitz County Homeless-Housing Task Force meets today, as the panel moves to increase the number of meetings during March. This task force was created last year, tasked with providing input on the creation a ten-year homeless housing plan, with the goal of reducing homelessness in Cowlitz County. Today’s additional meeting is scheduled to go from 2 to 3:30 pm in Conference Room A at the County Health and Human Services building, located at 1952 9th Avenue in Longview. Call 360-414-5599 if you have questions.