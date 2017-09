The first meeting of the recently-appointed Homeless Housing Task Force is set for today, starting at 2 pm in the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Building. Following some changes in state law, the Cowlitz County Commissioners created the Homeless Housing Task Force, which will provide input on the ongoing development of a ten-year homeless housing plan, with the goal of reducing homelessness in Cowlitz County. The Task Force will meet at 2 pm today, in Conference Room A at the Health and Human Services Building, located at 1952 9th Avenue in Longview. Call 360-414-5599 to find out more.