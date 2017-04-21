A cash reward of $3,000 is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in last November’s killing of “Donny” Howard, 62, of Woodland. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and Woodland Police jointly announced the reward yesterday, also releasing photos of collectible knives and watches that apparently were stolen from Howard’s home. Donald “Donny” Howard was found dead in this home on November 22nd of last year, which had also been set on fire. An autopsy shows that Howard died from blunt force trauma to the head. They also say that Howard was a collector of “eagle memorabilia,” and investigators say that numerous items were stolen from Howard’s home. If you have information about this crime, or if you know where some of this stolen property is located, you’re asked to call Detective Sergeant Brad Thurman at 577-3092, or Woodland Police Sergeant Rob Lipp at 360-225-6965.