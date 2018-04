Kevin Lea Hawkins, 51, of St. Helens is heading to prison for six years and three months, sentenced on a charge of criminally negligent homicide. The charge is connected to the November, 2014 death of his wife, which was originally thought to be from complications of a recent medical procedure. April Hawkins, 36, was found dead in her home on November 9th, 2014, and it was originally thought that the complications caused her death. Toxicology tests then indicated that the death was due to an “intentional overdose.” After an “extensive and complex” investigation, Kevin Hawkins was arrested in April of 2016, and was charged with murder. He eventually pleaded guilty to the criminally negligent homicide charge, and was sentenced earlier this week in Columbia County Circuit Court. Judge Ted Grove sentenced Hawkins to 75 months in prison, with three years of post-release supervision. Hawkins will get credit for time served, but there will be no opportunity for early release.