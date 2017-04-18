Charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon are being filed against William F. Derby, 43, of Rainier, after he allegedly used a knife in threatening to kill his mother. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says that this incident happened Sunday night at a home on Nick Thomas Road, where Derby lives with his parents. Around 7:30 Sunday night, a dispute was reported at the house, where it was reported that Derby had injured his mother, using the knife. The mother and several other family members were able to lock themselves in a bedroom, where they called 911. Law enforcement entered the house from two directions, and were able to safely take Derby into custody. They say that Janice Derby, 72, had wounds to her neck and throat, and she was taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment. William Derby is now being held in the Columbia County Jail.