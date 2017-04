Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson is confirming that David Michael Pittore-Montiel, 34, and Michael Landon Pittore-Montiel, 7, died from gunshot wounds. He says that it also appears that the father shot and killed the son, then turned the gun on himself. Father and son died last Thursday morning at an apartment in the 900 block of 8th Avenue in Longview, with the gunshots heard as Longview Police were arriving for a welfare check on the father. Davidson says that standard toxicology tests are being done, with results expected in six to eight weeks. Arrangements for memorial services are now being made.