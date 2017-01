Charges of prostitution, drug possession and trafficking in stolen property are being filed against Miranda Jo Wallace, 23, of Longview, who was arrested last night in North Kelso. Longview Police report taking Wallace into custody last night at about 9:20 pm, arrested in the area of Burcham Street and North Pacific Avenue. Details leading up to the arrest have not yet been disclosed. Wallace is currently being held without bail, awaiting her first appearance in Cowlitz County Superior Court.