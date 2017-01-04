A woman who is accused of abusing and neglecting a horse that she owns is now under arrest, booked into the Cowlitz County Jail late last night. Tessita Lee Woodard, 42, was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail at 11:45 last night, and is now being held without bail on a single charge of first-degree animal cruelty. The Sheriff’s Office has been looking for Woodard, who also goes by the last name of Duff, since late November; that’s when the Humane Society took custody of the horse, saying that the animal was emaciated and covered with sores. It’s reported that the health of the horse has improved while authorities were trying to find Woodard. Details regarding her arrest have not yet been disclosed.