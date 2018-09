Community Home Health and Hospice is kicking up the fundraising efforts, after being awarded a $50,000 challenge grant from the Health Care Foundation. The grant will help to support the Charity Care program that’s run by Community Home Health and Hospice, helping individuals or families who can’t afford to pay for inpatient hospice care. The Friends of Hospice Southwest Washington have made the first donation to the challenge grant, starting with $10,000. This gift is specifically being earmarked for the care of veterans at the Longview Hospice Care Center. All cash donations to Community Home Health and Hospice, designated for charity care, will help the Longview Hospice Care Center qualify for this challenge grant. Call 360-425-8510 to make a donation, or you can learn more by going to chhh.org.