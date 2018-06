Community Home Health and Hospice has a special program called “Hospice = Help,” happening this afternoon at the James Avery Center for Grief Support. Julie Sheldon will be the presenter, and she wants people to know that Hospice is “so much more than dying.” Sheldon says that Hospice is about living, and she wants to help diminish the fear that so many people have. Sheldon says that the “Hospice = Help” presentation will highlight myths and misconceptions about hospice, and will help show how it provides support for entire families. The free program runs from 2:30 to 3:30 this afternoon, at 1000 12th Avenue in Longview.