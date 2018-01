Assault charges are pending against a male patient at St. John Medical Center, after he allegedly punched a male nurse in the groin. Hospital staff called Longview Police at about 12:25 yesterday afternoon, reporting that the patient was being held in a secure room on the third floor, and was being restrained. During “range-of-motion” exercises, that’s when the alleged punch took place. The patient was restrained again, and continues to be held in the secure room. Statements are being prepared and will be sent to Longview Police, who plan to arrest the patient when he’s released from the hospital.