Felony assault charges are pending against a woman who allegedly attacked three staff members yesterday morning at St. John Medical Center. The incident was reported yesterday morning in the Emergency Department at St. John, when Starla Cameron allegedly attacked three staff members as she was being transferred to a secure room. It’s alleged that she fought with staff, causing injuries to three people. They say that Cameron was eventually subdued and then was lodged in the secure room. Longview Police say that summons are being issued for three counts of third-degree assault.