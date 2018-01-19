Jeremiah Daniel Crothers, 34, of Clatskanie is in the Columbia County Jail, accused of using hot oil to assault his wife, and of trying to smother his seven month-old child. Columbia County Deputies were called to a home in the 19000 block of Swedetown Road near Clatskanie on Tuesday night, responding to a report from a domestic violence advocate. When Deputies arrived at the house, they found an injured woman and an injured baby. They say that the woman had injuries to her hands that were consistent with having been forced into hot cooking oil, while the baby boy showed signs of being strangled. The effort to find and arrest Crothers ended Wednesday morning, when Crothers was arrested at his jobsite, on Old Portland Road in Saint Helens. Crothers was taken to Columbia County Circuit Court, where he was arraigned on charged of attempted murder, strangulation, counts of second, third and fourth-degree assault, coercion and attempted fourth-degree assault. Sheriff Jeff Dickerson says that current bail is set at nearly $218,000.