The City of Longview is continuing with its declaration of a Severe Weather Event, warning of continued hot weather in the local area. City Manager Dave Campbell says that the determination is based on forecasts from the Weather Channel, which is predicting high temperatures at or above 90 degrees through Wednesday. Based on those forecasts, the ordinance regarding the operation of Severe Weather Shelters is triggered, with the city allowing those shelters to begin operating. At this time, there are NO permitted Severe Weather Shelters, but the city plans to publicize the location of any shelters, if and when they do open. Longview Community Development is ready to issue temporary use permits for Severe Weather Shelters, after an inspection is done by the city and by the Fire Marshal. For more information on Severe Weather Shelters, call Longview Community Development at 360-442-5087.