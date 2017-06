Checking out this weekend’s weather forecast, the City of Longview is already making a “Determination of a Severe Weather Event,” which will allow Severe Weather Shelters to begin operating. The National Weather Service is predicting hot weather on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Today’s high is expected to be in the upper 70’s, but they’re also projecting highs near 90 tomorrow, and in the mid-90’s on Saturday and Sunday. City officials say that this determination allows “permitted severe weather shelters” to open, offering cooling area, water and other assistance. At this time, there are NO permitted severe weather shelters in the city; City Manager Dave Campbell is authorizing the Community Development Department to issue temporary permits, after they’re inspected by Community Development and the Longview Fire Marshal. To find out more, or if you’re interested in providing one of these shelters, call Longview Community Development at 442-5087.