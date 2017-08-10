Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality is cracking down on housebuilder DR Horton, fining the company more than $66,000 for water quality violations at a development in Scappoose. DEQ officials say that DR Horton caused pollution to go into the Fisher Pond Wetland, failing to employ proper sediment and erosion controls, and for failing to conduct visual monitoring at the 8.5 acre development in Dutch Canyon. DEQ claims that discharges from the development could have negative impacts on water quality, vegetation and wildlife habitat in that area. The civil penalty includes a fine of $44,449, claiming that DR Horton got an economic benefit from failing to follow the proper guidelines. The fine could be re-calculated, if the company installs proper sediment and erosion controls.