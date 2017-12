Fire crews are responding to a house fire in South Kelso this morning, reported at 1600 South Pacific Avenue. Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue was called out at 5:30 am, when fire was spotted in a vacant home next to Carlson’s Heating and Air Conditioning. The reporting party says that flames were showing through the roof of the house, which reported to be unoccupied. There’s no word yet on the cause, nor do we know how much damage has been done. Traffic could be blocked in that area, so use other routes.