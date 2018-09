Cowlitz County Solid Waste plans to be up in Ryderwood today, holding a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event. This will run from 10 am to 12:30 pm, on the main road between the Library and the Fire Station in Ryderwood. Drop off paints, pesticides, solvents, cleaners and other chemicals that have piled up around the house; commercial loads will not be accepted. If you can’t make today’s event, the Permanent Collection Facility at Waste Control on 3rd Avenue in Longview is open every Tuesday and Saturday, going from 9:30 to 11:30 am. Call Waste Control at 360-425-4302.