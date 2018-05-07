A special meeting of the Longview Historic Preservation Commission is set for this evening, with plans to take action on designs and installations at R. A. Long Park in the Civic Circle, along with other items. City Planner Adam Trimble says that the Commission is scheduled to make decisions on the final design and details of the gazebo that’s planned for R. A. Long Park, along with interpretive panels being offered by the ’23 Club, along with memorial benches that are being suggested for the park. The HPC will also hear a report on a proposed third fountain at Lake Sacajawea, along with the plan for completion of the HVAC installation at the Columbia Theatre. The meeting is set for 5:30 pm in the Longview City Hall, and that meeting is open to the public.