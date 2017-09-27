David Jon Blackmon, 36, is pleading “not guilty” to charges connected with an alleged car theft and assault that took place during this year’s Hood-to-Coast Relay. It’s claimed that an intoxicated Blackmon stole a pickup that belongs to a porta-potty company, then he used that pickup to run over one of the runners in the relay. After the pickup operator chased Blackmon down, the suspect jumped out of the truck and ran into the woods; a police dog eventually tracked him down. Blackmon is being charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, four counts of reckless endangerment, and two counts of fourth-degree assault. Blackmon is pleading “not guilty” to all charges, and his trial is pending.