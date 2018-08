The huckleberries are starting to come on in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, and the U. S. Forest Service is once again making permits available for commercial pickers. In fact, if you do plan to collect more than the one-gallon per-person limit, a commercial permit is required. Today is the first day to buy the permits, which are good for 14 days, or for the whole season. Personal pickers are also required to have a permit, but that permit is free, and can be picked up at the Forest Headquarters, or at any ranger district office.