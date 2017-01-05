Yesterday morning’s first that sent six families out into the morning cold is being blamed on a wall heater. Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue were called to 1951 Hudson Street shortly before 8 yesterday morning, when smoke and flames were reported in one of the units. Janet McNicholas, 72, tells fire officials that she had recently moved into the building, and still had boxes stacked in the kitchen. She says that the cold triggered the heat to come on overnight, eventually igniting one of those boxes. It’s reported that McNicholas tried to throw water on the fire before she went out and alerted her neighbors. Firefighters did have to deploy a ladder to evacuate one of the residents. River Cities Transit brought a bus over to help get the residents out of the cold, and the Red Cross is also providing assistance to eight adults and their pets. There’s no dollar estimate on the damage done by this fire.