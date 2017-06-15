David Huisenga, 44, of Castle Rock is going to prison for three years, after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash in April. The Centralia Chronicle reports on yesterday’s hearing in Lewis County Superior Court, where Huisenga entered pleas to charges of hit-and-run with a death, and to second-degree arson. On April 25th, Michael L. Fields, 57, of Chehalis was northbound on I-5 when his motorcycle crashed, he was ejected, and then was hit by a semi. The investigation shows that Fields hit the rear of a pickup driven by Huisenga, which then left the scene. Huisenga turned around and went south on the freeway, eventually stopping and setting his pickup on fire near Toledo before he walked to the Castle Rock Fire Department. Huisenga tried to report his truck as stolen, but he eventually admitted to setting the fire. Prosecutor Jonathon Meyer is quoted as saying that if Huisenga had stayed at the crash scene, it’s unlikely that he even would have received a traffic citation.