The Kelso City Council is approving a temporary funding boost to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County, helping the animal control agency bridge some tough financial times, until a new agreement can be reached with the county and with the cities. Kelso City Manager Steve Taylor says that they expect to have a new contract early next year. The current agreement for animal control services was crafted in 2008, and Humane Society officials say that the current contract doesn’t come close to covering the costs that the agency has. Those involved in the negotiations say that a long-term agreement is still some distance off, but they did agree to a one-time infusion, to help bridge the current cash crisis. Kelso is paying the Humane Society another 32 thousand dollars, an allocation based on a percentage of service usage. The Kelso City Council also approved a Humane Society-requested increase in license fees, boosting those to $15 for “fixed” animals, and up to $35 for animals that aren’t spayed or neutered.