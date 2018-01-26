The Longview City Council is moving ahead with an adjusted contract with the Humane Society of Cowlitz County, but they’re also including some conditions that are intended to help improve operations at the animal shelter. City Attorney Jim McNamara tells the council that they can require the shelter to meet standards of care. After hearing a number of horror stories from citizens and from people who claim to have volunteered at the shelter, the City Council approved an amended contract. The city is increasing the amount of money paid to the Humane Society from $196,000 to $260,000, but they also included conditions that require a third-party review of operations. McNamara says that they have reached out to the Vancouver-based Humane Society of Southwest Washington, which has a high reputation for the operations of its facility. Council members say that the outside review should help to improve conditions at the shelter; it’s also said that interim Humane Society Director Rick Johnson is supportive of having someone come in. The Council did move last night to approve the increased financial allocation, while negotiations for a long-term contract continue through this year.