The City of Longview is maintaining its contract with the Humane Society of Cowlitz County, actually moving to increase the amount of money that the city pays for animal control. At last night’s Longview City Council workshop, Humane Society Executive Director Keenan Harvey lined out how the agency is actually losing $100,000 per year under the current contracts with Longview, Kelso, Woodland, Castle Rock and Cowlitz County. Harvey tells the city that they’re actually performing two services for the price of one, also claiming that they have never had the correct funding schedule in place. Back in June, the Humane Society sent notices to the jurisdictions, announcing that the contracts would need to be reworked. City Manager Dave Campbell says that the city actually has an obligation to explore other options, but there’s not enough time to do that before the end of the year. In the end, the Council voted to increase its payment by $60,000, while also directing city staff to increase boarding fees through the next year. Staff is also being directed to explore other options for animal control services inside the Longview city limits.