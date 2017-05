You’re invited to bring the family down to the Longview Library for a special concert event that’s planned for this evening. “Hungrytown” is a duo that features Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who quit their day jobs in 2003, forming “Hungrytown” to perform both classic and original folk tunes. They’re been featured on a number of shows, including “Portlandia,” “The Daily Show” and Netflix’s “Lady Dynamite.” The free concert will be held in the main reading room at the Longview Library, and will start at 6 pm. Get more information on the Longview Library web page, or you can call 442-5300 during business hours.