A Centralia man is recovering from injuries that he received Saturday, after he fell about 60 feet while hunting near Mount St. Helens. The incident was reported to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office at about 10 am, when a report came in that a man had fallen somewhere along Forest Road 99. Emergency responders from North County EMS and the Volcano Rescue Team found and treated Joshua Orchard of Centralia, but they were unable to evacuate him; a helicopter was called in from the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station to transport Orchard. As of yesterday, Orchard was listed in serious condition; it’s also reported that he is in “good spirits.”